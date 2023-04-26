Global cyberattacks rose by 38% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to Check Point Research report, and there is no sign of activity slowing down in 2023.

The threat of multiple attack vectors looms large, and hackers are shifting their focus from individuals to organisations as they attempt to cause maximum disruption. With such a complex threat landscape, ensuring one's organisation has the best security measures in place should be a priority. But what does that look like?

Check Point Software Technologies believes in a prevention-first strategy built on a foundation of the three Cs: Comprehensive, Consolidated, and Collaborative.

Adopting a prevention-first approach

Less mature cyber security vendors often claim that cyberattacks will happen no matter how robust your security is. The best one can do is detect the attack once it has already breached the network and respond as quickly as possible. However, there is another way.

Check Point Software’s market vision and brand promise, “You Deserve the Best Security”, ensures every organisation can conduct their business over the internet with the highest levels of security.

To deliver on this promise, the company focuses on its “prevention-first” market approach by leveraging the power of ThreatCloud data and artificial intelligence.

ThreatCloud is powered by 30 years’ worth of data. When combined with big data threat intelligence and advanced AI technologies to provide accurate prevention, the technology can prevent advanced threats across the entire network, endpoints, cloud environment, email, and IoT devices before they happen. In fact, ThreatCloud prevented 2.5 billion attacks in 2022!

Near-perfect score

In Miercom’s 2023 Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Security Benchmark report, Check Point’s Quantum Cyber Security platform achieved a near-perfect score, with a 99.7% malware block rate and a 99.9% phishing prevention rate. In comparison, the average malware block rate for tested competitors was just 54.1%, and in phishing prevention tests, some tested competitors’ miss rates were ten times higher than that of Check Point, a weakness no organisation can afford in today’s high cyberattack range.

Furthermore, at a time when security teams are already under intense pressure, the last thing they want to deal with is false positive malware detection. In a 2021 report, it was suggested that 46% of web-application cybersecurity alerts were false positives.

The report also found that these false positives took the same amount of time to remediate as real threats. Implementing Check Point’s suite of enterprise solutions will ensure false positives are reduced and security teams can focus on the issues that matter.

Critically, adopting a prevention-first approach could also reduce inflated cyber insurance premiums. As attacks become more sophisticated and increase in frequency, scrutiny of organisations’ defenses has intensified. Up until recently, cyber insurance was reasonably priced and easy to obtain. However, between 2019 and 2021, the global cost of premiums soared from $3.3 billion to $6.5 billion. Ensuring one’s cybersecurity defences are fit for purpose has never been more important.

The Three Cs of Best Security – What are they, and why are they important?

The prevention-first approach is brought to life through the three Cs of best security, but what are they and why should they be central to one’s organisation’s cybersecurity strategy moving forward?

Comprehensive

The complexity of attack vectors is constantly evolving. Ensuring one’s organisation is protected across everything from email and IoT devices to cloud networks and endpoints should be a priority. If one vector remains open, it could lead to a serious breach of critical infrastructure, akin to the Colonial Pipeline attack. A comprehensive solution that covers all vectors is imperative to prevent an incident occurring in the first place.

Consolidated

The latest generation of sophisticated cyberattacks spread quickly across all vectors and frequently bypass conventional defenses. To combat these attacks, businesses deploy multiple point solutions, many of which duplicate efforts and create siloed lines of communication. A study conducted by Dimensional Research and Check Point found that 49% of all organisations use between 6- and 40-point security products, while 98% of organisations manage their security products with multiple consoles, creating visibility blind-spots.

There has been a shift in focus in recent years, with a Gartner study reporting that 75% of organisations were pursuing security vendor consolidation in 2022, up from 29% in 2020. Sixty-five percent of those surveyed said this was to improve their overall risk posture. By embracing a consolidated architecture that enhances security coordination and effectiveness, organisations improve security and save budget by reducing operational overhead to integrate multiple, siloed solutions.

Collaborative

Implementing a strategy with collaboration at its core could be the difference between success and failure. When an attack hits an endpoint for example, all other security technologies across cloud, network and email must act and respond accordingly to prevent the attack from entering through their respective vendor. To achieve that, the consolidated and comprehensive architecture must make sure every security engine is applied to any attack vector. On top of that, real-time threat intelligence information gathered from all enforcement points, research teams and third-party feeds, must be shared across the environment so action can be taken immediately to prevent the attack. Check Point’s API-based solutions can be integrated with third-party systems to deliver the most accurate real-time data.

Itai Greenberg, Chief Security Officer, Check Point Software Technologies said: “Check Point was founded 30 years ago on the basis that prevention is better than remediation when it comes to cybersecurity. That vision has never been more important than in today’s digital landscape as organisations face sophisticated fifth generation cyberattacks from every threat vector and need to adopt a prevention-first approach to today’s security posture.”

Rupal Hollenbeck, President, Check Point Software Technologies agreed, commenting: “The need for cyber resilience has never been greater. We are reaffirming how a prevention-first model fits within an organisation’s wider business strategy through the three Cs of best security. These fundamentals are designed to focus the mind on what is important when building a cybersecurity strategy, ensuring that the choices you make deliver the results you deserve. Building cyber resilience means considering the three Cs of best security.”-- TradeArabia News Service

