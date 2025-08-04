Qiddiya Investment Company has announced a strategic partnership with Adeera Hospitality, a Saudi Arabian hospitality company established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

This partnership will enable Adeera to operate a portfolio of hotels across Qiddiya City, the future capital of entertainment, sports, and culture.

This partnership aims to introduce a new model in hotel management and operations, moving beyond traditional approaches to elevate the Saudi identity in hospitality experiences, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and its ambitions to develop the tourism and hospitality sector as a key driver of economic diversification.

Abdullah AlDawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said: "This partnership reflects Qiddiya’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences rooted in excellence, quality, and Saudi identity. Adeera brings the depth, readiness, and Saudi-rooted identity needed to bring our hospitality vision to life. We are leveraging a national champion purpose built to deliver authentic Saudi hospitality at scale."

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, also expressed his pride in this partnership, stating: "We are honored to be part of this landmark national project. This partnership sets the tone for what Adeera was built to do — to power Saudi Arabia’s ambitious hospitality pipeline with living, breathing brands that embody the hospitable Saudi culture. We are not just managing hotels; we are showcasing what Saudi hospitality means on the world stage."

This announcement also marks the public reveal of Adeera’s portfolio of Saudi-born hotel brands:

• Alia: An elevated Saudi luxury brand

• Sama: Vibrant five-star contemporary lifestyle experience

• Noor: Essential, efficient mid-market concept

These brands are designed to capture the energy of transformation and to set new standards—rooted in Saudi culture, driven by contemporary design, and built for global relevance.

The names Alia, Sama, and Noor are inspired by words from the Saudi national anthem, adding a deeper layer of cultural significance to Adeera’s brand identity. Further brand details are expected to be revealed by Adeera in upcoming phases.

This collaboration enhances strategic alignment under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and paves the way for the development of an integrated tourism infrastructure in Qiddiya City, which is preparing to welcome millions of visitors annually from around the world thanks to its world-class attractions, such as Six Flags Qiddiya and Aquarabia, the region’s largest water park.

