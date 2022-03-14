NEOM Company has announced that Rayan bin Mohammed Fayez has joined the top management team at NEOM as Deputy CEO.

The company has experienced rapid growth and expansion since it started its delivery phase early last year, as the company spent the period prior to that focusing on preparing the detailed strategies for all sectors and projects, it said.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “NEOM is growing rapidly and development is happening very fast, as we work around the clock to deliver on all projects, especially after the launches of The Line, Oxagon and recently Trojena. This requires sourcing more expert talent at all levels, including for the top management team, where all will collaborate to achieve NEOM’s vision, and to contribute to creating a better future for our coming generations.

“NEOM decided to appoint Mr Fayez as Deputy CEO, and his start date will be early June,” Al-Nasr added.

Fayez is currently the Managing Director and CEO of Banque Saudi Fransi. He has previously held the role of CEO of Savola Group. He sits on the boards of King Salman Park Foundation, Sports Boulevard Foundation and Alula Development Company among other boards and committees he serves.

Fayez graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with B Sc in Mechanical Engineering and has an extensive experience in finance and business.

