Reportage Properties has announced a special offer on their new project, Verdana, located within the Dubai Investments Park.

The offer includes a 15 per cent discount, when the buyer put a down payment of 30 per cent of the unit value, with a commitment to pay only one per cent per month. They also offer another choice of a 10 per cent discount when putting a 20 per cent down payment, and one per cent monthly installments, or a five per cent discount when putting a 10 per cent down payment, with only one per cent of the unit value paid on monthly installments.

The Verdana project consists of 305 townhouses of four rooms and a maid room, with areas ranging from 2,772 to 3,394 square feet.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO, Reportage Properties, confirmed that the company's recent launch of the Verdana project came after the strong demand for the Rukan Lofts project, which the company launched about two years ago in Dubailand, and received a noticeable response , with strong sales recorded.

He explained that Reportage Properties strong and stable performance enhances their plans to launch more new projects that meet the requirements of various segments of buyers, and provide various options for those wishing to buy real estate in Dubai, explaining that the company recorded a high demand from various segments of customers wishing to purchase units in the Verdana project, as soon as it was put up for sale recently.

He stressed that the real estate market in the UAE encourages the launch of new projects, in light of the strong demand for quality projects, which are characterized by the availability of various services and attractive facilities. He said that Dubai market was active in the recent weeks increase with increase in demand for housing units, in line with the success of Dubai Expo 2020.

Suleiman pointed out that the "Verdana" project extends over an area of 500,000 square feet, and includes many facilities and services such as swimming pools, a gym, private parking for each unit, and spacious green landscape.

The specifications of the units also include private balconies according to the unit's plan, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, a wash room, a high ceiling living room, a private parking and entrance, kitchen cabinets, and shaded seating areas. Every bedroom is also provided with a private bathroom.

