The Egyptian government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an Egyptian-Chinese consortium to build and operate the largest hospital in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

The MoU was signed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities with a consortium led by Alameda Healthcare Group, which includes China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) and Al-Hazeq Construction Company, according to a statement issued by Alameda.

The statement said the Ministry will provide 7 feddans of land, located near the CBD New Capital Towers in NAC’s Business District, for the 300-bed hospital. The ministry will own the hospital through the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

Alameda will operate and maintain the facility under a 49-year extendible contract and invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million) in the latest medical technology and equipment for the hospital.

The hospital will also include 100 ICU beds, 200 single rooms, 10 operating theatres, robotics surgery, 2 catheter labs, 2 linear accelerator machines and a comprehensive oncology programme.

Alameda will also invest towards establishing Centres of Excellence in Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, GIT & Liver Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Orthopaedics & Spine and Organ Transplantation.

Moreover, in alignment with the continuous pandemic waves and its new emerging variants, the hospital will have an isolation unit to assist the country in combating pandemic waves.

Texas-based HKS Architects will design the project, which is expected to be completed in 36 months from the agreement signing date.

Dr Fahad Khater, Chairman and Owner of Alameda Healthcare said the company is honoured to be the Ministry’s “partner of choice” in establishing a first of its kind world class quaternary care international hospital in the country.

Neeraj Mishra, CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group added the hospital would be positioned globally as a referral and training centre for the country and continent.

Alameda currently has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a network of four facilities across Greater Cairo.

(1 US Dollar = 15.70 Egyptian Pounds)

