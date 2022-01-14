Chinese inverter company Sungrow announced on Friday that it has signed an agreement with Egyptian private sector solar energy provider KarmSolar to supply inverters and energy storage system for a microgrid BESS [battery energy storage system] project.

Sungrow said in a press statement that it will provide 2.576MWp PV inverter and 1MW/3.957 MWh energy storage system for the microgrid BESS project being developed by KarmSolar for Cairo 3A Poultry Company in Bahariya Oasis.

KarmSolar had signed a $90 million contract with Cairo3A Poultry in February 2019 to supply solar power for the poultry company's operations.

The microgrid, scheduled to be commissioned in May 2022, will reduce the poultry company's reliance on diesel generators to power its operations, according to the statement. Alvin Shi, Managing Director of MENA Region, Sungrow said, "The Cairo 3A BESS project is the second one Sungrow achieved in Egypt. We are also supplying the largest solar-plus-storage plant locating Sukari gold mine. For years, Sungrow endeavors to meet the safety and reliability needs of our customers by pioneering zero-carbon microgrids. The Cairo 3A project demonstrates how microgrid could significantly benefit sustainable agricultural development and local people." (Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon) anoop.menon@lseg.com) Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here

