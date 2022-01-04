Modifi, the global fintech company that helps buyers and sellers finance and manage their trades, will support Tradeling’s users with digital trade finance, boost their liquidity and enable them to secure better payment terms.

For this, Tradeling, the hyper-growing e-marketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the Mena region, has signed a partnership agreement with Modifi.

With Modifi’s solution, Tradeling will provide buyers with favourable payment terms of 30, 60 or 90 days, while paying their suppliers early. This will increase buyer’s purchasing power, provide sellers with additional liquidity and unlock potential to further grow their business.

Marius Ciavola, CEO, Tradeling said: “Financing is an important component of our business to facilitate trade, through our partnership with Modifi, we want to offer our customers the finance solutions they need to succeed and grow. The partnership will further help businesses to secure additional liquidity to fund trades where traditional financing solutions cannot help. It will increase their buying power and qualify them for discounts, which will enable companies to further improve margins and make their operations more profitable.”

Nelson Holzner, Co-Founder and CEO, Modifi said: “It’s a very important market for Modifi and we see a lot of demand for our digital trade finance solution. Like Tradeling, Modifi believes that trade is a key driver for development around the globe, and we are happy to enable local buyers and sellers to grow their businesses.”

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with Mena-based demand, Tradeling leverages advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks. Today, Tradeling has over 100,000 registered buyers and sellers from 55 countries with gross merchandising value growth of more than 65% month over month.

Modifi, which currently serves more than 1,000 buyers and sellers across over 40 countries, provides customers with simple digital solutions to finance their trades, protect them from risk, and easily track and manage their shipments. Modifi successfully launched in the US, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the first half of 2021. The company currently operates out of nine offices in New York, Berlin, Amsterdam, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).