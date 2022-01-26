Cairo – Mubasher: The board of Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries has approved a rise in the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 241.25 million from EGP 56.25 million.

The capital increase includes Holding Co for Pharmaceuticals' 60% stake in settlement on credit balances, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the July-September period, the company registered net losses of EGP 4.41 million, against net profits of EGP 8.03 million in the year-ago period.