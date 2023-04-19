Qatar's advanced manufacturing and industrial technology sectors offer significant investment opportunities to Germany, which is Doha's fifth-largest trading partner and has significant investments in the country with bilateral trade reaching $1.8bn in 2022.

Moreover, Qatar's industrial technology sector is experiencing significant growth, and the country is home to one of the 14 advanced manufacturing hubs (AMHUBs) globally.

These were articulated by top officials from Qatar at the Hannover Messe Industrial Fair, which is currently underway in Germany.

"The 323 German companies currently operating in Qatar play a vital role in supporting the country's overall development,” Sultan bin Rashid al-Khater, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, told a joint panel at the fair.

Organised in collaboration between Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) and the German Federal Association for Small and Medium-sized Business (BVMW), the panel delved into opportunities for investment and collaboration in the manufacturing and technology sectors. It also highlighted the country’s digital advancements and how they benefit businesses looking to establish or expand in Qatar.

Over the past years, Qatar has enacted new laws and regulations to support foreign direct investment and create a favourable business environment, al-Khater said.

"In turn, these reforms have strengthened the country's position as a preferred destination for foreign investors looking to launch new businesses in the region. In addition, they contribute to creating new job opportunities and promoting the country’s sustainable economic development,” he said.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, chief executive officer, IPA Qatar, said the country's advanced manufacturing and industrial technology sectors offer "significant" investment opportunities.

"Our participation in the fair highlights Qatar's commitment to economic diversification and innovation, and we look forward to building new partnerships and collaborations that will drive growth and development in our country,” he said.

Expressing confidence that its GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) office in Doha will help establish numerous and successful Qatari-German joint ventures in the coming years; Markus Jerger, chief executive officer, BVMW, said "this will strengthen the common economy and will tighten the relations with our important partner Qatar as well.”

Sheikh Suhaim Saoud F Q al-Thani, manager of International Business Relations, Qatar Free Zones (QFZ), said: “Qatar is a country of many opportunities, and QFZ is proud to support its continued growth, development, and economic diversification efforts while providing a seamless platform for companies worldwide to unlock new opportunities and explore the frontiers of technology through our free zones.”

Dr Danny Ramadan, Investment Director, Qatar Science and Technology Park, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), said QSTP is the only free zone in the Middle East and North Africa region focused on targeting tech-based, research, development, and innovation (RDI)-driven companies, and it offers them a myriad benefits.

"Our unique location within Qatar Foundation’s ecosystem that includes various academic and research institutes allows for multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaborations within RDI,” he said.

Majed al-Amari, business development associate, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), highlighted on the entity’s commitment to supporting investors during the panel discussion.

“QFC contributes significantly to the country's economic diversification by attracting various types and sizes of businesses, from start-ups to large corporations, offering them flexible legal and regulatory service. We also actively promote innovation and technology adoption to help establish Qatar as a forward-looking global business and commercial hub,” he said.

Mohamed al-Mulla, specialist, Investor Relations, IPA Qatar, talked about Qatar’s emergence as a hub for innovation and investment

“Qatar's strategic position as a gateway to global markets, coupled with its low energy prices, competitive tax system and advanced digital infrastructure, means that it is an attractive destination for companies looking to expand their operations,” according to him.

The industrial technology sector has been identified as a key driver of economic diversification and is ranked among Group A of the GovTech Enablers Index, which recognises countries that have established enabling environments for government-driven technology innovation.

