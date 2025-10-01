American private equity firm KKR has acquired a minority stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC, as it increases its footprint in the Middle East and expands regional partnerships and investment.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The gas pipeline network connects ADNOC’s upstream assets to local off-takers in the UAE.

Pipeline ownership and operational management will remain with ADNOC. KKR is acquiring a stake through its managed accounts, matching the type and tenure of the investment with long-duration capital, the companies said.

This latest transaction follows on from KKR’s and ADNOC’s 2019 oil pipelines deal, which was structured to allow regional partners to access new pools of global institutional capital while maintaining operating control over the assets.

The deal also comes after last year’s sale of a 40% stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines LLC to the Abu Dhabi-based Lunate for an undisclosed amount by KKR and investment firm BlackRock.

With over $90 billion in infrastructure assets across the globe, KKR has been pursuing expansion in the Middle East following the establishment of a regional investment team earlier this year.

The New York-based firm also invested in Dubai-based Gulf Data Hub, an independent data centre platform, in 2025.

