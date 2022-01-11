PHOTO
Global security company Lockheed Martin said it has secured a contract worth $102 million from Egypt for upgradation of 25 AH-64D Apaches to the E-model version of the aircraft.
This modernization for the Egyptian Air Force includes Lockheed Martins Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).
As per the deal, Lockheed Martin will be delivering the upgraded sensor kits as part of a remanufacture effort to boost the D-model Apaches to E-models.
"Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in US and around the world," remarked Tom Eldredge, Director of Lockheed Martins Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors programme.
"This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypts emerging defence needs, including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades," he stated.
The award is part of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the US Army. The ID/IQ serves as the contracting vehicle to provide Gen III DSA and Gen III TADS/PNVS systems and services, he added.
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.