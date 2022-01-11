Global security company Lockheed Martin said it has secured a contract worth $102 million from Egypt for upgradation of 25 AH-64D Apaches to the E-model version of the aircraft.

This modernization for the Egyptian Air Force includes Lockheed Martins Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).

As per the deal, Lockheed Martin will be delivering the upgraded sensor kits as part of a remanufacture effort to boost the D-model Apaches to E-models.

"Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in US and around the world," remarked Tom Eldredge, Director of Lockheed Martins Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors programme.

"This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypts emerging defence needs, including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades," he stated.

The award is part of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the US Army. The ID/IQ serves as the contracting vehicle to provide Gen III DSA and Gen III TADS/PNVS systems and services, he added.