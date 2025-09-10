Riyadh - Saudi embedded credit infrastructure platform Orbii has secured $3.60 million in seed funding led by Prosus Ventures, VentureSouq, DASH Ventures, Taz Investments, and Sanabil 500.

The fresh capital will support Orbii’s goal of powering $1 billion in small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loans by 2026, according to a press release.

Moreover, the company plans to expand its engineering and data science teams, strengthen integrations with financial systems, and grow its regional presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Nauman Ali, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbii, said: “We envision a MENA where every business can access credit instantly, embedded within the systems and workflows they already use. Credit decisioning won’t be a process, it’ll be a reflex.”

Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments at Prosus Ventures, commented: “Nauman and his leadership team combine rare technical skill with deep market understanding, and they’ve built a platform that is transforming SME lending in MENA, making credit faster, smarter, and more accessible.”

Founded in 2024, Orbii is transforming SME lending in MENA with its AI-powered platform. By integrating with banks, fintechs, POS, and ERP systems, it enables lenders to underwrite, disburse, and monitor loans in real time.

It replaces manual processes with machine learning (ML) models that deliver instant, higher-quality decisions, boosting approvals, reducing defaults, and driving business growth.

The platform has already processed thousands of applications, facilitating millions of dollars in approved loans.

