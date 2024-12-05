Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its transformative new strategy and announced the launch of MZN (Arabic word for rainy clouds) Hub, an innovative concept, which utilises AI-driven solutions, to ensure an integrated, cutting-edge ecosystem that provides entrepreneurs with bespoke resources and programmes and empower them to enhance their capabilities.

The announcement came during the fund's participation in a high-level session held during Abu Dhabi Business Week.

Inspired by the vision of UAE's leadership and aligned with the objectives of the 'Falcon Economy', the new strategic outlook will focus on adopting a sustainable operating model through diversified funding sources, while supporting Abu Dhabi's transformation into a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated, "Khalifa Fund's new strategy reaffirms our unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem. The launch of MZN Hub is a testament to our dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs with the high-quality services and advanced resources and tools needed to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and thrive in today's rapidly evolving global market."

She added, "This initiative is more than an operational framework; it embodies a transformative approach rooted in innovation, resilience, and growth. We aim to inspire, support, and propel the next generation of pioneering businesses that will drive the UAE's economic future and solidify its position as a global leader in entrepreneurship."

MZN Hub is set to transform the entrepreneurial journey by combining three key components into a unified, powerful platform. The first is MZN Venture Studios, spread across three locations – Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra – acting as a one-stop shop for priority sectors' startups to gain abundant support covering the different stages of business from ideation, prototyping, and business development to reaching stability and growth.

Startups will benefit from technology transfer, matchmaking, R&D commercialisation, and training, among other services.

The second component of the MZN Hub will be 'Light Manufacturing'. The physical space provides a comprehensive range of services to support entrepreneurs, including raw material and machinery zones for initiating production, a maker space hub for prototype refinement, and a testing field for validating ideas.

It also includes a multipurpose space for collaboration and scaling, satellite access to advanced manufacturing facilities, and a partner-sponsored accelerator programme offering sector-specific support and guidance.

The third component- MZN Venture Capital will provide businesses with the critical funding they need to grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive market. It addresses the funding gap in the early-stage startup ecosystem and also strengthens the Khalifa Fund's position in the ecosystem along with its sustainability.

Khalifa Fund's new strategy emphasises digital transformation. By embracing AI-driven technologies and enhanced operational models, the Fund seeks to streamline the SME journey and expand its outreach across the region. This includes the elevation of financial and non-financial offerings, ensuring entrepreneurs have seamless access to the resources required to succeed.