Mubasher: Simplex, an Egypt-based startup in the field of computer numerical control (CNC) machine manufacturing, secured $13 million to open a factory on a 20,000 square-metre site in Riyadh, according to a press release.

The establishment of the new facility comes as part of Saudi efforts to support and localise advanced industries within the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Simplex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Development Centre to establish the company's first factory within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Simplex will use the funding to establish the facility which will be dedicated to producing advanced CNC machines.

Chairman of Simplex, Ahmed Shaaban, said: "We are grateful for the significant support provided by the Saudi National Industrial Development Center, which reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing the industrial sector and localising advanced technology.”

Shaaban added: “This factory represents a major step towards realising our vision of expanding in regional and global markets and increasing our exports of CNC machines."

The Chairman concluded: "Although we have not yet finalised the target production capacity, we plan to start operating the factory in the first quarter of 2026. This project reflects our commitment to contributing to the development of the Saudi industrial sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030."

The opening of the new factory in Riyadh comes as part of Simplex's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the national economy and localise advanced industries.

Through this project, the Egyptian company contributes to strengthening the Kingdom's industrial capabilities, creating new job opportunities, and supporting non-oil exports.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Mansour, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Simplex, stated: "We see Saudi Arabia as a promising market and a strategic hub for exporting our products to the region and the world. The new factory will enable us to meet the growing demand for CNC machines and enhance our presence in international markets."

Mansour added: "Our vision is to become a key player in the global CNC machine manufacturing industry.”

The Co-Founder concluded: “This factory is a significant step towards achieving that vision. We are working on developing innovative products that meet the needs of customers in various industrial sectors, and we hope that this factory will contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's position as a regional industrial center and increasing its exports of advanced technological products."

