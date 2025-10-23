UAE - Deep-tech startup 1001 AI has raised $9 million in a seed round led by CIV, General Catalyst, and Lux Capital, according to a press release.

Additional participants include Chris Ré, Amjad Masad (Replit), Amira Sajwani (DAMAC), Khalid Bin Bader Al Saud (RAED Ventures), and Hisham Al-Falih (Lean Technologies).

The funding will accelerate deployments across aviation, logistics, and infrastructure while supporting team expansion in London and Dubai.

It also lays the foundation for the Gulf’s first AI-native orchestration platform for critical industries.

The company plans its first customer deployment in construction by the end of 2025 before expanding regionally and globally.

Neeraj Arora, Managing Director at General Catalyst, added: “1001 AI is building the decision engine that automates complexity in large-scale operations, combining world-class AI execution with deep regional understanding.”

Headquartered between London and Dubai, 1001 AI is building an AI-native operating system to automate decision-making and operations in aviation, logistics, construction, and oil & gas. These industries in the Gulf lose over $10 billion annually due to inefficiencies, a gap the company aims to address.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

