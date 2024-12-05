UAE - The Binary Holdings, a Dubai-based technology powerhouse valued at $16.90 billion, has secured up to $5 million from ABO Digital, according to a press release.

The investment aligns with the web3 infrastructure provider’s vision to transform the global digital economy. The platform currently has a user base of 169 million across multiple verticals and is on track to reach 1 billion users by December 2025, becoming a global player in the decentralised economy

The two parties seek to expand a decentralised open network that seamlessly integrates with Web2 infrastructure while unlocking the full potential of Web3. This will allow businesses and users to benefit from digital services, including cross-border payments, gaming, and digital social, among others.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, The Binary Holdings is set to launch Millenia, a digital bank aimed at simplifying cross-border payments and remittances for users within The Binary Network.

The digital bank, created to empower seamless transactions for individuals and businesses, will offer a low-cost, fast, and transparent service.

Siddharth Sahi, CBO of The Binary Holdings, commented: “With the launch of the Binary Digital Bank, support from ABO Digital, and an expanding network of partners, we are excited to continue pushing boundaries and bringing innovative solutions to our global community.”

