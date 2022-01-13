Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited the public to watch the live coverage of launching its nanosatellite DEWA-SAT 1 on Thursday, 13th January at 7:25 pm UAE Time.

The satellite will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) in Florida, USA. The live coverage can be watched on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amH5JY1k69o Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, will attend the launch along with officials from DEWA, SpaceX, and NanoAvionics.

The U3 nanosatellite was designed and developed at DEWA’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of DEWA’s networks with the support of nanosatellite technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and remote sensing technologies.

