The production capacity of the first project of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has increased from 300 megawatts (MW) to 330MW, announced Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

This results from using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production. The 900MW fifth phase, with investments of AED2.058 billion, is 60 percent complete with 4.225 million safe working hours without injuries.

"At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and innovation and transform into a sustainable green economy, by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," Al Tayer said.

"The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, is our biggest project to achieve this vision. It has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The clean energy share is currently 11.38 percent of Dubai’s energy mix, and it will reach 13.3 percent in Q1 of 2022. The current capacity at the Solar Park is 1527MW using solar photovoltaic panels. DEWA is implementing more projects with a total capacity of 1,333MW using solar photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in addition to future phases to reach 5,000MW by 2030," he added.

He continued, "Since its launch, the solar park’s projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in DEWA’s major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Through this model, DEWA has attracted around AED 40 billion of investments and received the lowest global solar energy prices five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices." Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that work in the fifth phase of the Solar Park is going on as per the targeted timeline. The second project is now 57 percent complete. He noted that the fifth phase will provide clean energy for more than 270,000 residences in Dubai and will reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. It will become operational in stages until 2023, Bin Salman said.

In November 2019, DEWA announced the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation as the Preferred Bidder to build and operate the 900MW 5th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, using photovoltaic solar panels based on the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) model. To implement the project, DEWA established Shuaa Energy 3 in partnership with the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation.

DEWA owns 60 percent of the company, and the consortium owns the remaining 40 percent. DEWA achieved a world record by receiving the lowest bid of US$1.6953 cents per kilowatt hour (kW/h) for this phase.

