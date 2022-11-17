Meditation guru Deepak Chopra, Manchester United icon Patrice Evra and NBA Los Angeles Lakers legend Metta World Peace have signed Letters of Commitment to set up their respective businesses in Abu Dhabi, according to Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The three global celebrities are in the UAE capital as part of Maven Global Access’ business expansion programme, Access Abu Dhabi, supported by the ADIO.

Deepak Chopra will establish a foothold in Abu Dhabi’s Web3 ecosystem with his ChopraVerse, a first-of-its-kind platform that empowers a culture of well-being in the metaverse.

According to Chopra, Abu Dhabi’s leadership in Web3 innovation and commitment to enriching happiness offer the perfect base for the expansion of the ChopraVerse.

Patrice Evra will start a new content company. Meanwhile, Metta World Peace’s Artest Management Group’s XvsX Sports will bring competitive basketball experiences to the UAE.

“ADIO supports innovation-focused businesses and entrepreneurs looking to explore the full potential of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. We look forward, through our support of Access Abu Dhabi, to working with Deepak Chopra, Patrice Evra and Metta World Peace as they take the next steps to grow their global ventures from Abu Dhabi,” Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General, ADIO, said.

