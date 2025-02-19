PHOTO
The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published the following inventory data for oil products for the week ended February 17, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Volumes are in thousands of barrels. Figures in brackets represent the volume change from the previous week, calculated by Reuters.
|
Week
|
Light Distillates
|
Middle Distillates
|
Residual Fuels
|
Total
|
17/02/2025
|
7,606 (-855)
|
2,333 (+774)
|
10,007 (-218)
|
19,946 (-299)
|
10/02/2025
|
8,461 (+122)
|
1,559 (-282)
|
10,225 (+2,077)
|
20,245 (+1,917)
|
03/02/2025
|
8,339 (+881)
|
1,841 (-890)
|
8,148 (-521)
|
18,328 (-530)
|
27/01/2025
|
7,458 (+1,117)
|
2,731 (+209)
|
8,669 (+1,406)
|
18,858 (+2,732)
|
20/01/2025
|
6,341 (-724)
|
2,522 (-360)
|
7,263 (-1,259)
|
16,126 (-2,343)
|
13/01/2025
|
7,065 (+531)
|
2,882 (+731)
|
8,522 (-403)
|
18,469 (+859)
|
06/01/2025
|
6,534 (+466)
|
2,151 (+183)
|
8,925 (+1,421)
|
17,610 (+2,070)
|
30/12/2024
|
6,068 (-377)
|
1,968 (-276)
|
7,504 (-2,456)
|
15,540 (-3,109)
|
23/12/2024
|
6,445 (-241)
|
2,244 (-224)
|
9,960 (+1,303)
|
18,649 (+838)
|
16/12/2024
|
6,686 (-263)
|
2,468 (+38)
|
8,657 (+2,238)
|
17,811 (+2,013)
|
09/12/2024
|
6,949 (+416)
|
2,430 (+40)
|
6,419 (-2,145)
|
15,798 (-1,689)
|
02/12/2024
|
6,533 (+710)
|
2,390 (+249)
|
8,564 (+2,293)
|
17,487 (+3,252)
|
25/11/2024
|
5,823 (+123)
|
2,141 (+222)
|
6,271 (-2,876)
|
14,235 (-2,531)
|
18/11/2024
|
5,700 (-301)
|
1,919 (+152)
|
9,147 (+450)
|
16,766 (+301)
|
11/11/2024
|
6,001 (+75)
|
1,767 (-123)
|
8,697 (+372)
|
16,465 (+324)
|
04/11/2024
|
5,926 (-427)
|
1,890 (+9)
|
8,325 (-498)
|
16,141 (-916)
|
28/10/2024
|
6,353 (+352)
|
1,881 (-357)
|
8,823 (+261)
|
17,057 (+256)
|
21/10/2024
|
6,001 (+422)
|
2,238 (-712)
|
8,562 (+175)
|
16,801 (-115)
|
14/10/2024
|
5,579 (-1,108)
|
2,950 (+808)
|
8,387 (+1,196)
|
16,916 (+896)
|
07/10/2024
|
6,687 (+1,499)
|
2,142 (-171)
|
7,191 (-309)
|
16,020 (+1,019)
|
30/09/2024
|
5,188 (+514)
|
2,313 (+813)
|
7,500 (-961)
|
15,001 (+366)
|
23/09/2024
|
4,674 (-891)
|
1,500 (-1,546)
|
8,461 (-1,195)
|
14,635 (-3,632)
|
16/09/2024
|
5,565 (-4)
|
3,046 (-100)
|
9,656 (-371)
|
18,267 (-475)
|
09/09/2024
|
5,569 (-932)
|
3,146 (+790)
|
10,027 (+2,026)
|
18,742 (+1,884)
|
02/09/2024
|
6,501 (+219)
|
2,356 (-230)
|
8,001 (-934)
|
16,858 (-945)
|
26/08/2024
|
6,282 (-999)
|
2,586 (-207)
|
8,935 (+1,133)
|
17,803 (-73)
|
19/08/2024
|
7,281 (+1,127)
|
2,793 (+1,001)
|
7,802 (-708)
|
17,876 (+1,420)
|
12/08/2024
|
6,154 (+377)
|
1,792 (+148)
|
8,510 (-806)
|
16,456 (-281)
|
05/08/2024
|
5,777 (-438)
|
1,644 (-224)
|
9,316 (-386)
|
16,737 (-1,048)
|
29/07/2024
|
6,215 (-21)
|
1,868 (-843)
|
9,702 (+287)
|
17,785 (-577)
|
22/07/2024
|
6,236 (-578)
|
2,711 (-493)
|
9,415 (-588)
|
18,362 (-1,659)
|
15/07/2024
|
6,814 (+1,073)
|
3,204 (+48)
|
10,003 (+582)
|
20,021 (+1,703)
|
08/07/2024
|
5,741 (+601)
|
3,156 (+497)
|
9,421 (+680)
|
18,318 (+1,778)
|
01/07/2024
|
5,140 (-821)
|
2,659 (+79)
|
8,741 (-530)
|
16,540 (-1,272)
|
24/06/2024
|
5,961 (+165)
|
2,580 (-478)
|
9,271 (+495)
|
17,812 (+182)
|
17/06/2024
|
5,796 (-1,341)
|
3,058 (-468)
|
8,776 (-1,292)
|
17,630 (-3,101)
|
10/06/2024
|
7,137 (-8)
|
3,526 (-198)
|
10,068 (-636)
|
20,731 (-842)
|
03/06/2024
|
7,145 (+165)
|
3,724 (+457)
|
10,704 (+588)
|
21,573 (+1,210)
|
27/05/2024
|
6,980 (+421)
|
3,267 (-438)
|
10,116 (+875)
|
20,363 (+858)
|
20/05/2024
|
6,559 (+185)
|
3,705 (+501)
|
9,241 (-722)
|
19,505 (-36)
|
13/05/2024
|
6,374 (-1,150)
|
3,204 (-37)
|
9,963 (+458)
|
19,541 (-729)
|
06/05/2024
|
7,524 (+76)
|
3,241 (-225)
|
9,505 (-377)
|
20,270 (-526)
* Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the Middle East's largest commercial storage capacity for refined products.
* The data can be viewed at https://fujairah.platts.com/
(Reporting by Asia Energy Desk; Editing by Eileen Soreng)