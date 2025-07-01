Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increased its crude exports in June by 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May's level, Kpler data showed, to its highest in more than a year.

The increase was against a backdrop of concern over supply disruption because of conflict in the Middle East as well as a U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites.

Saudi crude exports rose to 6.33 million bpd in June from 5.88 million bpd in May, Kpler data shows.

The increase from Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to build market share also coincided with a decision by OPEC+ to raise its oil output quotas in June by 411,000 bpd.

