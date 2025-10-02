The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries secretariat on Wednesday announced it has received updated compensation plans from Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Oman.

The schedule received from the six members covered the period from last month until June of next year to make up for producing above their targets.

An online meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes top ministers from OPEC and allies led by Russia, took place earlier in the day, at which the need for achieving full compliance with oil output agreements and extra output cuts was stressed.

The majority of the compensation cuts need to be delivered by Kazakhstan, followed by Iraq, the UAE and Russia.

The table below shows the compensation plan in thousands of barrels per day.

Sep25 Oct 25 Nov 25 Dec 25 Jan 26 Feb 26 Mar 26 Apr 26 May 26 Jun 26 Total Iraq 130 130 130 125 125 125 120 120 119 117 1,241 Kuwait 32 32 UAE 10 10 10 10 20 35 35 50 55 57 292 Kaz. 16 21 86 126 198 306 456 496 556 656 2,917 Oman 10 8 6 8 8 5 7 9 61 Russia 34 34 34 34 136 Total 232 203 266 303 351 471 618 675 730 830 4,679

