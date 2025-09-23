Norwegian oil and gas group DNO said on Tuesday it welcomes reports that Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government and oil companies have agreed to resume exports of crude oil produced in Kurdistan via Turkey.

DNO, the largest international oil producer active in Kurdistan, said in a statement it wants to resume exports once agreements have been reached that ensure payment surety for past arrears and future exports.

"DNO has made proposals to Erbil to address this matter," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen)