By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices hit multi-week highs on Thursday as fears about a full-blown trade war eased despite threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8% at $9,312 a metric ton by 1050 GMT, its highest since January 24.

The most-active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.6% to 76,480 yuan ($10,500.73) a ton, its strongest since January 17.

"We're seeing bit of a relief rally. The worst expectations around tariffs coming in immediately have been allayed, even though we don't really have huge clarity yet," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Trump delayed slapping 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while top metals consumer China's retaliation to 10% levies imposed by Washington was relatively muted.

Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative will argue in his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday for a pragmatic U.S. trade policy focused on rebuilding U.S. manufacturing.

Traders were also seeing rays of hope in China's sluggish economy, Shah said.

"In China, what we're seeing isn't that bad, a continuation of that theme of a concerted effort of electrifying the economy. They've committed to massive amounts of spending on grid infrastructure."

China's State Grid, which uses large amounts of metals, will invest a record of over 650 billion yuan in the country's power grid this year, state-run media said last month.

SHFE reopened on Wednesday after the lunar new year holidays and investors are hoping China will unleash more stimulus at its National People's Congress meeting in March.

"Investors... will be waiting for any sign of a rebound in demand following the holidays," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist and ANZ bank.

Among other metals, LME aluminium firmed 0.7% to $2,633 a ton, zinc advanced 1.6% to $2,825, lead was up 0.3% at $2,008, nickel gained 1.4% to $15,755 and tin climbed 1% to $31,100.

($1 = 7.2833 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru)



