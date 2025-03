Brent crude futures flipped to a discount against Dubai swaps on Wednesday, the first time since November 2023, LSEG data showed.

The Brent-Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was assessed at minus 2 cents a barrel at Wednesday's market close at 0430 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The discount has since widened further to 14 cents a barrel, two trade sources said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)