High-achieving women from around the world, including political advisors, investors, entrepreneurs and media personalities, are speaking about their achievements, experiences and ideas at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the Summit is organised by Forbes and is taking place until 9th March with talks, panel sessions and networking events taking place at multiple locations across Abu Dhabi, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed University, as well as virtually.

Attendees and speakers at the event include Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, celebrity and TV media personality Tyra Banks, ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Woods, and beauty influencer and entrepreneur Huda Kattan.

Noura Al Kaabi said, "The UAE prides itself on an impressive list of outstanding women and female leaders whose work has been praised globally. Thanks to our leadership, Emirati women are advancing with confidence and strength, and the government is driving this through systematic policy changes to achieve tangible results."

Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President, Forbes Media and Publisher, ForbesWomen, said, "As women stand at a critical inflection point globally, the first-ever 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi brings together a community of powerful women and visionaries who are architecting a better future that can move the world forward."

The summit will take place in Abu Dhabi annually until 2024 and continue to provide a platform for successful and extraordinary women to share their stories, highlighting the city’s efforts in fostering an environment that is empowering to all.



