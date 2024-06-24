Bank Al Habib Pakistan and Global Money Exchange Co are set to begin their remittance collaboration to bring about substantial benefits to the Pakistani diaspora in Oman.

This collaboration will further strengthen the economy of Pakistan by promoting remittances through legal channels, a statement said.

A large number of Pakistani nationals are residing in Oman and this strategic alliance, combined with the largest branch network of Global Money Exchange and Bank Al Habib Pakistan will benefit the Pakistani community, and enhance the remittance process, ensuring that funds sent by Pakistani expatriates reach their families swiftly, securely, and at the best exchange rates, it said.

Global Money Exchange’s 'Global Freedom' online funds transfer facility, along with a user-friendly mobile app, will enhance the enhance remittance process, making it more accessible and convenient for users enabling them to send money from the comfort of their homes, reducing reliance on traditional methods, and enhancing the efficiency of services.

“Bank Al Habib Pakistan and Global Money Exchange Co appreciate the role of His Excellency Muhammad Imran Ali Chaudhary, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman, in actively assisting the community and promoting the use of legal channels for remittances,” the statement added.

Bank Al Habib was incorporated as a public limited company in October 1991 and started banking operations in 1992. It is now one of the leading banks in Pakistan, known for its high level of customer service. It has a strong network of over 1100+ branches and sub-branches in more than 440 cities across the country. It also has a wholesale branch in Bahrain and Malaysia and representative offices in China, UAE, Turkey, and Kenya.

Global Money Exchange Company is the a leading money exchange establishment in Oman, specialising in remittances and currency exchange services. It has grown from a single branch entity in 2002 to one of the largest exchange company in terms of branch network, with 62 branches.

