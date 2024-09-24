Muscat: The Apple Pay service has been launched in the Sultanate of Oman with all users able to add their debit card to the wallet.

Banks that support Apple Pay in Oman are Bank Muscat, Sohar International, Sohar Islamic, Bank Dhofar, NBO, Dhofar Islamic, and Al Muzn.

For now, banks are yet to release statements on the availability of Apple Pay in the Sultanate.

Giving the details of the facility on its App Store, Apple said that whether shopping at a store, on a website or in an app, Apple Pay is the faster and more secure way to check out. There's no account to create or card info to enter; it works seamlessly on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Most major credit and debit cards work with Apple Pay. The card number is neither shared with the merchant nor stored on Apple's servers or the personal device.

To get started, add a credit or debit card, launch the Wallet app, put the blue plus sign in the upper right corner of the screen, and follow the step-by-step instructions. Once your bank verifies your card, you're all set.

While checking out with Apple Pay in most websites and apps, there is no need to type in any billing, shipping, or contact info—it's all provided to the app or website by authenticating with Touch ID or Face ID. Shoppers need to choose Apple Pay as the payment option at checkout.

How to use

on iPhone x and new devices, double-click the side button, glance at the screen to authenticate with Face ID, and hold the phone near the contactless reader.

According to Mohamed Saif al Manji, of TechOneFive, an initiative group founded to spread awareness of new technologies, "Digital payments in Oman have been growing with the Central Bank of Oman promoting cashless transactions through initiatives like mobile wallets and QR code payments. Apple Pay's launch in Oman will significantly boost this trend alongside Samsung Pay, offering users a secure and seamless way to make contactless payments via their iPhones and Apple Watches. Many banks have integrated Apple Pay, allowing customers to link their bank cards for effortless digital transactions. This aligns with Oman Vision 2040, supporting the country's push towards a cashless society."

Samsung Pay

Earlier in April, the banks in the Sultanate of Oman launched the Samsung Pay service, allowing customers to make digital payments using the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Wallet is available only on devices running Android 9 or above.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Vinod Nair