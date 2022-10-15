How fintech solutions can help during the cost of living crisis

Muhannad EbwiniFounder and CEO of HyperPay
Muhannad Ebwini is the founder and CEO of HyperPay. Muhnnad has led the business to its current position as one of the Middleeast’s fastest growing and most successful online payment businesses.
In 2017, Muhannad was appointed as board member of GatetoPay, a leading card issuing company to issue prepaid MasterCard, Visa and UnionPay card and cards solutions in the Middle East region.
Muhannad has over 20 years of experience in the FinTech, eCommerce, gaming, and payment industries, having successfully grown the business of OneCard, a leading regional alternative payment mechanism between 2004 and Feb 2010.