Social media
Muhannad Ebwini
Muhannad Ebwini
Muhannad EbwiniFounder and CEO of HyperPay

Muhannad Ebwini is the founder and CEO of HyperPay. Muhnnad has led the business to its current position as one of the Middleeast’s fastest growing and most successful online payment businesses.

In 2017, Muhannad was appointed as board member of GatetoPay, a leading card issuing company to issue prepaid MasterCard, Visa and UnionPay card and cards solutions in the Middle East region.

Muhannad has over 20 years of experience in the FinTech, eCommerce, gaming, and payment industries, having successfully grown the business of OneCard, a leading regional alternative payment mechanism between 2004 and Feb 2010.

Business Insights

How fintech solutions can help during the cost of living crisis

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

ECONOMY

Oman posts $2.8bln budget surplus in first eight months of 2022

Oman posts $2.8bln budget surplus in first eight months of 2022
Oman posts $2.8bln budget surplus in first eight months of 2022

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Global equity, bond funds see outflows for eighth successive week

2

Battered UK markets need more than policy U-Turn before confidence returns

3

IMF plugs financing gaps as riskier emerging markets face squeeze

4

How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble

5

Europe's gas prices retreat as storage almost full: Kemp

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

Dubai property values continue to surge as outlook remains bright

Dubai property values continue to surge as outlook remains bright
Dubai property values continue to surge as outlook remains bright
LATEST NEWS
1

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

2

Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway

3

China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

4

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

5

China: Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

SPONSORED CONTENT

INVESTMENT

EM Outlook: Is the time right for investors?

EM Outlook: Is the time right for investors?
EM Outlook: Is the time right for investors?
FINANCIAL SERVICES

API-driven Ecosystem – The Future of Banking For the Middle East

API-driven Ecosystem – The Future of Banking For the Middle East
API-driven Ecosystem – The Future of Banking For the Middle East
WEALTH

Active. Passive. Or hybrid robo-advisory wealth management?

Active. Passive. Or hybrid robo-advisory wealth management?
Active. Passive. Or hybrid robo-advisory wealth management?