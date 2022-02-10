Social media
Madhav Dhar

Born in Sharjah, UAE, Madhav Dhar has led a versatile and high-achieving career, spanning over fifteen years and taking him through a multitude of industries. Hosting a wealth of knowledge in the field, Dhar co-founded Z?ZEN Properties and took the role of Chief Operating Officer, handling the real estate product development; from conception through to delivery. Being a hands-on leader, Dhar is involved in creating, executing and managing the company’s formation, from strategy, government relations, to marketing sales efforts, and customer relationship management. Dhar is currently leading the first development, Z?ZEN One, carving out niche living spaces in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) community.

Dubai's real estate market trends and looking forward to 2022

Madhav Dhar

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

