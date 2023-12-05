Charting the course to net zero through climate data – LSEG CEO

David SchwimmerCEO of LSEG
David Schwimmer is the CEO of LSEG, a global financial markets infrastructure, data and analytics company. He joined the LSEG in August 2018, having spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs in a number of senior roles, most recently as Global Head of Market Structure and Global Head of Metals & Mining. He also served as Chief of Staff to Lloyd Blankfein – then President and COO of Goldman Sachs – and spent three years in Russia as Co-Head of Russia/CIS. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he practiced law at Davis Polk & Wardwell.