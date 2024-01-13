Social media
Damian AustinChief Banking Officer at the British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)

As Chief Banking Officer, Damian is responsible for leading BACB’s businesses, incorporating Trade Finance, Real Estate, and Banking & Payment Services. Additionally, he oversees the corporate and financial institution coverage, working with BACB’s team of Relationship Managers and Transaction Client Services Team.

 Damian has over 25 years’ Banking experience and a proven track record in originating, structuring, and syndicating transactions across a variety of specialist markets; having served as Interim European Head of Wholesale Banking & European Head of Global Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, and previously holding senior positions at HSBC and Barclays, where he built and led the Global Trade Syndications team.

Economic Insights

Perception versus reality: how specialist banks are dispelling African trade’s high-risk myth

Container rates soar on concerns of prolonged Red Sea disruption, inflation

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

Promomedia has successfully established its presence in Qatar

Unlocking potential – Dubai establishes itself as a fintech and investment hub

IFX EXPO Dubai 2024 set to showcase the traders arena and more this January

‘Fighting climate change is our moral and business imperative’ – Gensler Co-Chair

Global Islamic Liquidity Management Report 2023: Building a Robust and Resilient Ecosystem

