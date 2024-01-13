Perception versus reality: how specialist banks are dispelling African trade’s high-risk myth

Damian AustinChief Banking Officer at the British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)
As Chief Banking Officer, Damian is responsible for leading BACB’s businesses, incorporating Trade Finance, Real Estate, and Banking & Payment Services. Additionally, he oversees the corporate and financial institution coverage, working with BACB’s team of Relationship Managers and Transaction Client Services Team.
Damian has over 25 years’ Banking experience and a proven track record in originating, structuring, and syndicating transactions across a variety of specialist markets; having served as Interim European Head of Wholesale Banking & European Head of Global Transaction Banking at Bank ABC, and previously holding senior positions at HSBC and Barclays, where he built and led the Global Trade Syndications team.