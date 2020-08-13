Social media
Bal KrishenIndustry ExpertMr. Bal Krishen is the visionary Chairman of Century Financial. As the Chairman of the company, he is tasked with crucial responsibilities of ensuring the companys continued success and maintaining the firms impressive track record, developing strategies for rapid progress aligned with the companys vision and overseeing every business aspect of the firm. With over 20 plus years of financial expertise across various investment fields covering bonds, real estate, equities, currencies, commodities and capital appreciation products, Mr. Krishen is a pioneer in mapping and developing investment strategies that have proved to be very successful.Mr. Krishen is also an actively devoted to philanthropic causes which is highlighted by his support of various NGOs, which promote human welfare.
Will banking ever be the dominant industry again?

COVID 19 pandemic - impact on financial industry

Imagining the unimaginable - black swans and the enduring opportunities

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

