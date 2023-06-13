How does the UAE's proptech community compare to other global markets?

Amira SajwaniManaging Director, Sales and Development, DAMAC, founder and CEO of PRYPCO
Amira Sajwani is an Emirati businesswoman and entrepreneur. As MD of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, Amira plays an active role at all stages of the development process, from design and construction to marketing and analytics. Amira is also responsible for DAMAC’s network of direct and independent sales agents, as well as associated programmes and initiatives. In 2022 she launched PRYPCO, a pioneering UAE-headquartered Proptech ecosystem that delivers tailored advice to buyers, investors, homeowners and agents. She is a graduate of both University College London (UCL) and London School of Economics (LSE) and a passionate advocate for women in business and access to education.