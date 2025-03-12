India's Russian oil imports recovered in March, returning near usual levels after a 3-month decline, as non-sanctioned vessels were delivering cargoes, while some supplies have been diverted from Turkey, according to five trade sources and shipping data.

The resumption of Russian oil supply to the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer is easing a supply crunch caused by stringent U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, cooling prices for rival Middle East grades.

