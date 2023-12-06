Sri Lanka expects the second tranche of its IMF programme on Dec. 12, cabinet spokesperson and transport minister Bandula Gunawardane told reporters at a weekly cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The IMF Executive Board will consider the first review of the island's $2.9 billion bailout on Dec. 12 after which a second tranche of about $334 million can be released.

The island nation also expects to wrap up technical level discussion of a trade and services deal with India by March 2024, Gunawardane said. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)