Pakistan successfully tests Fatah-II missile system

Public Relations and Media Management of the Pakistani Army said in a statement

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 28, 2023
PAKISTANDEFENSE
The Pakistani army conducted a successful flight test of the locally developed Fatah-II missile system, which is equipped with advanced navigation systems.
Public Relations and Media Management of the Pakistani Army said in a statement that this system is capable of hitting targets with high accuracy at a distance of up to 400 kilometers.
The statement indicated that this system is multiple missiles that will give the Pakistani armed forces the ability to accurately engage targets, as it is equipped with the latest electronic navigation systems, making it capable of hitting its targets accurately.
