Westlife Foodworld , which operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates on Thursday, as increased costs overshadowed higher sales of its burgers and fried chicken.

The franchisee said consolidated net profit after tax fell to 223.7 million Indian rupees ($2.7 million) in the July-September quarter, from 315.4 million rupees a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 319.6 million rupees, according to LSEG data. ($1 = 83.1590 Indian rupees)




