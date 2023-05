A key aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned from his party on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that he had decided to take a break from politics and resigned from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

(Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Toby Chopra)