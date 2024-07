Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a 5.5% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company, India's largest by market value, said its consolidated profit fell to 151.38 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) in the April-June quarter from 160.11 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.6740 Indian rupees)

