Indian education giant Byju's is looking to sell two companies it acquired in 2021 - Great Learning and Epic - to raise up to one billion dollars in an effort to streamline its businesses and repay lenders, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Byju's, valued at $22 billion last year, has experienced a series of business crises, including its auditor and board members quitting, and has been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan in the last few months.

A spokesperson for Byju's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; editing by David Evans)



