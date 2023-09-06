India will spend 37.6 billion rupees ($452 million) on viability gap funding for battery energy storage in a bid to increase renewable energy capacity, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The programme will support battery energy storage capacity of 4000 mega-watts hours, to be developed by 2030-31, Anurag Thakur said, adding that the government will offer incentives worth up to 40% of capital costs to companies setting up manufacturing units. ($1 = 83.1573 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Christina Fincher)



