The Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Asiwaju Akeem Olatunji, has convened a critical stakeholders’ meeting with security agencies, traditional rulers, farmers, and herders.

The meeting, which was part of efforts to deepen dialogue among stakeholders, especially farmers and herders, focused on peculiar issues concerning public peace and security in the local government area and implementing measures to ensure lasting solutions. The meeting held on February 19 at the local government Secretariat, Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan.

Asiwaju Olatunji, who commended both farmers and herders as critical stakeholders in the development of Oluyole’s socio-economy and growth, frowned at the incessant clashes between them and warned that his administration would not condone any act of lawlessness.

Acknowledging the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde on security matters, Olatunji maintained that no governor would invest billions of naira in procuring security operational vehicles, communication gadgets, and motorcycles to bolster the state’s security architecture and expect lawlessness.

He enlightened stakeholders on the effectiveness of the Rule of Law across the state, stressing that nobody, regardless of their social status, would be allowed to truncate the peace and tranquillity of Oluyole LG under his watch.

He called on both farmers and herders in the Council, as well as traditional rulers, to deepen collaboration in their various domains to ensure the right information is passed across anytime anything untoward is being sighted.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration, in line with the vision of Governor Makinde on security, to leave no stone unturned and to ensure that Oluyole remains a safe place where people and other investments are secured.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, Olatunji said: “Anybody who has lived steadily in Oyo State since 2019 would know that security has become a top and cardinal priority of the present government, and since coming on board as the executive chairman almost a year ago, such persons too would have realised that we’re not just ‘barking’ on this issue, we’re capable of biting.

“There’s a rule of law fully in effect in Oyo State, there’s an open grazing prohibition law and several other laws that are in place to ensure security and peaceful coexistence in the state. Anybody who violates these laws, be it Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Igbo or from anywhere, we will get you and deal with you within the provisions of our laws.

“I urge you all, especially the farmers and herders, to abreast themselves with the right information on how to go about their lawful businesses while maintaining peaceful coexistence in their various communities because we’re not just going to fold our arms and watch anybody or group of people to, on account of their businesses, cause disruption to public peace.”

The Director-General, Oyo State Mobilization Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED), Dr Morounkola Thomas, in his earlier address, highlighted Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to security, citing the creation of Amotekun, a security outfit that has collaborated with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace in the state.

“Governor Makinde believes in the peaceful coexistence of all residents in the state regardless of your tribe or religion, as well as a peaceful environment, that’s why he has invested so much in security. The result is the creation of Amotekun, who have joined hands with law enforcement agents in the state to bring about peace in the state, and it is expected that everyone will cooperate with government at both state and local government levels to sustain the relative peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Earlier, CSP Olaiya Oluwafunmi Martins, the Divisional Police Officer of Alaro Division, in his remarks, lamented instances where security agents collaborate with criminal elements, describing it as a betrayal of public trust, similar to ‘Judas Iscariot’s’. He added that such actions demoralise law enforcement, endanger citizens, and must be met with strict legal consequences.

He suggested that, in addition to curbing the rising farmers/herders conflicts, the government should create a special task force against open grazing, just as it did for land grabbing. He clarified that unregulated grazing has led to violence, the destruction of farmlands, and insecurity.

“A dedicated task force will enforce laws, protect farmers, and ensure peaceful coexistence. Security agencies must uphold their duty with integrity, not compromise it,” he said.

Similarly, the Oyo State Deputy Commandant of Agro Rangers, DC Alonge Isaac Olugbenga, in his remarks proposed the creation of a well-structured identification system for farmers and their cattle.

He recommended that every farmer should possess an official identity, while each cow should be tagged for easy identification. This, he explained, would help trace and address any case of misconduct involving livestock.

Furthermore, DC Alonge urged the government to enact laws prohibiting underage individuals from engaging in open grazing. He stressed that such legislation would help mitigate challenges related to improper livestock management and prevent conflicts between herders and farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Mr Oluwatoyin Adedoyin, Chairman of the Farmers Association of Nigeria, Oluyole LG chapter, commended Engr. Akeem Olatunji for his bold initiative. He praised the chairman’s commitment to security, noting that no past administration had shown such a strong dedication to ensuring the safety of the people.

The meeting was well-attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including the local government vice chairman, Hon. Niyi Akorede, traditional rulers (Baales), farmers, herders, security agencies, Supervisory Councillors, Special Assistants, elected Councillors, and other key community leaders.

