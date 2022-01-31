MOSCOW: Government deposits in the Saudi monetary system fell by SR74.7 billion ($19.9 billion) in December 2021 from previous month, its biggest monthly fall in six years, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

At the same time, the government's current account at the central bank saw a fall of SR90.3 billion, which is also the biggest monthly decrease since October 2014.

Demand deposits at the Saudi commercial banks and their foreign liabilities, on the other hand, rose by SR31.1 billion and SR24.7 billion ($6.6 billion) respectively, for a total of SR57.8 billion.

Saudi central bank's total assets in December fell by SR44.3 billion to SR1.85 trillion.

The central bank's total assets fell by 2.3 percent from SR1.89 trillion in November, according to data published on bank's website late on Jan. 30.

Central Bank’s total assets fell as its deposits with banks abroad decreased by SR32.6 billion while investments in foreign securities also decreased over the same period.

Data released by the bank also known as SAMA showed its net foreign assets decreased by SR33.8 billion ($9 billion) in November.