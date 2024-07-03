PHOTO
Robinhood Markets HOOD.O is considering offering cryptocurrency futures in the U.S. and Europe in the coming months, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The commission-free trading app is hoping to use the licenses of crypto exchange Bitstamp, which it agreed to buy last month in a $200 million deal, once the transaction closes next year, the report said.
It also wants to launch CME-based futures in the U.S. for Bitcoin and Ether.
Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company's crypto business is seeing rapid growth but is also facing regulatory hurdles in the U.S.
Robinhood Crypto was the driving force behind a massive first-quarter earnings beat in May, but the same week it also disclosed that it received a so-called Wells notice from the U.S. securities regulator over tokens traded on its platform.
The notice is issued when the regulator plans to bring enforcement action against a company.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)