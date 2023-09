Incoming Bank of England deputy governor Sarah Breeden said on Tuesday she thought it would be better to regulate cryptocurrencies as financial services rather than gambling.

"Rather than regulate as gambling, I think the right thing to do is to bring that activity into the financial services regulatory perimeter," Breeden told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Muvija M, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Sachin Ravikumar)