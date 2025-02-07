Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas expects to achieve the first gas from the KM250 gas field in the Khor Mor area by Q2 2026.

Once operational, the gas field will add processing capacity for an additional 250 million standard cubic feet per day (MMCFD), boosting the company’s cash flows and financial performance.

In September 2024, Pearl Petroleum took over full responsibility for the KM250 expansion project following the termination of the original EPC contractor. Construction resumed in December.

Khor Mor facilities supply more than 500 MMCFD of gas to four power stations, generating 2,800 megawatts (MW) of electricity, constituting more than 75 percent of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s power generation.

In Egypt, Dana Gas has signed a new consolidation agreement, committing to a $100 million development and exploration programme, including drilling 11 wells.

The agreement will mitigate the decline of natural fields by adding additional production, which is expected to increase gas recovery by 80 billion cubic feet.



