Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that 7.6-kilometre second phase of Erbil highway project will be completed soon with completion rate reaching 93 percent.

The statement said the second phase starts from Shaqlawa main road to Koysinjak Road and will likely open to traffic by the end of 2022.

Last year, KRG had opened a part of the 70-km, 150-metre wide ring road project in Erbil.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

