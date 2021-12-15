New location on Sheikh Zayed Road spans 8,100 square feet

Dubai now has more Rolls-Royce owners than any other city in the world

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai has opened its revamped and expanded Ownership Services facility on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The new facility now spans 8,100 sq ft which makes it the largest Ownership Services facility in the Middle East and Africa.

The expansion is a reflection of the luxury carmaker’s steady growth in the region, with almost 20% more cars in the market from 2019 to 2021. The Emirate of Dubai now has significantly more Rolls-Royce owners than any other city in the world.

“We are proud to go beyond all expectations for our clients, to offer them the very best Ownership Services facility ever. We are on a long-term journey with our clients, and we will always ensure that owning the best car in the world is nothing other than an exceptional experience.”

César Habib, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Director, Middle East & Africa.

“Demand is at an all-time high and the demographic of our clients is broader than ever. We have a younger generation buying Rolls-Royce cars and, while we remain one of the biggest markets for Rolls-Royce Bespoke commissions, our clients require their motor cars to be cared for and ready for use faster than ever. Our new 8,100 square feet facility is testament to the marque’s response to client demand in all areas of our operations.”

Mamdouh Khairallah, General Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai, AGMC.

-Ends-

ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

CONTACTS | Regional

Middle East and Africa

Rami Joudi

CONTACTS | StickyGinger

Heba Hemdan

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021