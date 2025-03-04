Dubai, UAE – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, launched its 7th annual Islamic Philanthropy Report, showcasing the growing impact of Zakat and Sadaqah contributions in providing critical relief to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) worldwide. Since its inception in 2017, UNHCR’s Refugee Zakat Fund has delivered life-saving assistance to more than 8.9 million people across 31 countries, establishing itself as a trusted, compliant, and efficient mechanism for Islamic social finance in humanitarian aid.

Islamic Philanthropy: A lifeline for Millions

In 2024 alone, Zakat contributions exceeded US$14 million, reaching more than 474,000 eligible refugees and IDPs across 22 countries. Meanwhile, Sadaqah contributions surpassed US$7.8 million, benefiting over 390,000 displaced individuals in 16 countries. Notably, Mexico and Eswatini received Sadaqah funding for the first time—a milestone in expanding the Refugee Zakat Fund’s global reach.

As we approach the Holy month of Ramadan, UNHCR is calling on donors to step up their support, as rising displacement and humanitarian needs require urgent action. Refugees and internally displaced families in Syria and Sudan remain among the most vulnerable, and the Refugee Zakat Fund will continue to expand its efforts to meet their growing needs. Since the start of the Syria crisis, the fund has distributed over US$78 million in Zakat and Sadaqah to support displaced Syrians across Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, and Türkiye, reaching 2.4 million beneficiaries—primarily through multi-month cash assistance. This Ramadan, the Fund will intensify its response to help displaced families secure essentials, rebuild their lives, and work toward a more stable future.

The power of Islamic philanthropy has been further demonstrated through UNHCR’s major global humanitarian campaigns in 2024, including Ramadan, Dhul Hijjah, Sadaqah Jariah and Winter campaigns.

Upholding Compliance, Expanding Innovation

UNHCR reinforced its commitment to ensuring Zakat compliance in 2024 with the appointment of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA)—a distinguished body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)—as the official UNHCR Zakat Board. Additionally, the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees (GIFR), a philanthropic endowment established in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)’s poverty alleviation arm, the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), is now operational, securing initial pledges from contributors, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To make Zakat contributions even more seamless, UNHCR continues to lead with innovation—the Refugee Zakat Fund App remains the only Zakat-dedicated App launched by a United Nations agency, providing donors with a transparent and efficient way to give.

"We are deeply grateful to all those who have placed their trust in the Refugee Zakat Fund, including our valued donors and partners. Their generosity and collaboration have enabled us to expand the reach of Islamic philanthropy, providing life-saving support to millions of displaced families. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships to drive greater impact and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) this year," said Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner and UNHCR’s Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

For more information and to access the full 2024 Islamic Philanthropy Annual Report, please visit: https://zakat.unhcr.org/annualreport/annual-2024/.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global leader in protecting and assisting forcibly displaced communities. Since 1950, UNHCR has provided emergency aid, shelter, food, and water to millions of people worldwide, while working towards long-term solutions to help refugees build a safer and more stable future.